Warmer than average temperatures expected into the weekend

Temperatures are expected to get a nice boost to well above-average levels from Tuesday to Thursday before coming down a bit into the weekend, but still remain above-average.

An upper-level ridge will develop over the eastern portion of the country as a low pressure trough digs into the southwest U.S.. This will amplify the jet stream to the north and promote southwest flow allowing warm, Pacific air to flow into the region leading to well above-average temperatures.

Temperatures will get a nice boost into the middle 60s on Tuesday, upper 60s to near 70° on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday.

Cooler weather is expected on Friday through the weekend behind a storm system, but temperatures are expected to remain near or above-average.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° on Friday and lower 60s through the weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperatures outlook covering the period of April 26th through the 30th, has a high likelihood of above-average temperatures for much of the region.