Warmer than average temperatures expected into the first week of May

Temperatures are expected to be warmer than average as we head into the first week of May.

An upper-level ridge will develop and move overhead this weekend while a low pressure system cutoff from the main jet stream will hover around the Ohio Valley region. This will slow the pattern down and keep milder than average temperatures along with dry weather into next week.

Another cutoff low will develop in the Southwest U.S. and move east across the Southern Plains through the middle to end of the week while another ridge amplifies across the northern part of the country. This will again keep the weather dry locally along with milder than average temperatures continuing.

Temperatures through much of the week will be around or in the lower 70s with night lows in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances are looking little to none at this point.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the 6 to 10 day period from May 6th through 10th.