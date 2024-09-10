Warmer temperatures to continue through the week

While cloud cover on Tuesday and smoke the remainder of the week may limit our daily high temperatures a tad, still expecting warmer weather to continue through the week!

Today, temperatures did not get quite as warm as expected, thanks to some unexpected afternoon smoke drifting in from the west. Tuesday, smoke is expected to increase overhead, as well as the cloud cover as a weak weather system passes through. This will likely limit our afternoon temperatures just a bit, making it difficult for some areas to reach 80F once again.

Wednesday, we see more sunshine, but it will be heavily filtered thanks to thick smoke aloft. This will likely limit our afternoon high temperatures a bit, keeping us in the low to mid 80F’s. Make no mistake though, these temperatures are still a good 10F+ above average for this time of year, so plenty warm!

Thursday will likely feature more smoky skies and highs in the low to mid 80F’s across the area as another upper level ridge builds in overhead. This ridge maintains its influence over us through Friday, keeping our skies mostly sunny.

Heading into Saturday, skies will become more cloud filled as the remnants of Tropical Storm Francine make their way north. This may lead to an increase in cloud cover, slightly higher dew points, and cooler daily high temperatures. Still looking at upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s Saturday, with the return of 70F’s for Sunday and into early next week.

A summer like forecast is still on track for this week overall, with temperatures well above the long term average, and plenty of filtered sunshine.