Warmer temperatures, rising humidity this weekend

Temperatures and humidity will both be on the rise heading into the weekend.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region will have its influence on our local weather keeping the Weather First area dry through the weekend. It’ll begin to shift east with winds expecting to become southerly which will bring in warmer air and moisture leading to an increase in humidity and gradually rising temperatures.

Air temperatures are expected to climb in the low-to-mid 80s from Friday through Sunday while dew point temperatures reach well into the 60s which will result in heat indices (feels-like) around or in the low 90s.

Sunshine is expected throughout the weekend although there may be a few more clouds on Sunday due to a storm system approaching that will bring the chance of rain to the area on Monday.