Warmer temperatures return this weekend

Temperatures take a dive into Friday as a trough of low pressure continues to pass overhead. This trough will bring cooler air down to the surface, as well as in from the northwest, resulting in high temperatures in the low to mid 50F’s Friday.

The upper level trough will continue to advance southeastward into the weekend, but will stall across Illinois and Indiana. Upper level ridging builds in from the west, but is largely stunted across the Northern Plains through at least the first half of next week.

This will result in a long duration pattern of gradually warmer and above average temperatures relative to this time of year. It will also make it difficult for any weather systems to advance east across the area, limiting the chances for precipitation locally.

Saturday will feature temperatures right around, to slightly below average as the influence of the trough to our east is not felt as strongly. Temperatures are set to warm even more on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60F’s across most of the area. For locations across Northern Iowa, there are fair odds of reaching the 70F mark Sunday afternoon!

Temperatures next week will depend on one major factor…how quickly the trough to the east breaks down, and how far east the ridge of high pressure is able to nudge. The further east the high pressure is able to track, the warmer our daily high temperatures and overnight lows.

As things stand right now, highs in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s are a good bet through most of next week. The Climate Prediction Center still has higher odds of us experiencing above average temperatures into the middle of May, as well as higher odds for seeing below average precipitation.

In fact, apart from this evening, there are no precipitation chances in the extended forecast at this time. There are higher odds that our next chance of rain may hold off until at least the middle of May, but time will tell.