Warmer temperatures on the way

It’s been a bit chilly these last few days, with highs in the 30F’s and 40F’s Monday and Tuesday. This cooler air is on its way out of the area today, and will be replaced by near to above average temperatures the next few days.

High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50F’s, with even a 60F or two possible closer to Mason City.

Temperatures cool slightly Thursday as a cold front slides through the area from the north. This will knock high temperatures down about 5F or so, but it will still feel more comfortable than the last few days!

The warming trend resumes on Friday, with highs making it back into the mid to upper 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Even warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend, with most locations expected to see highs well into the 60F’s both Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, some locations could very well reach 70F on Sunday, especially across northern Iowa. This will be dependent on the amount of cloud cover and if the area receives any rain, which is not looking particularly likely at this time.

A cold front will slide through Sunday night and into early Monday, sending temperatures back into the 50F’s for highs. Next Tuesday will likely be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the lower 50F’s. Regardless of the cool down, temperatures will still be on the pleasant side!

Overall, the temperature forecast for the area is looking more spring like!