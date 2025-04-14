Warmer temperatures move in Wednesday

After a cooler start to the week, warmer temperatures return to the area Wednesday through Friday.

A warm front will begin developing across the Central Plains Wednesday, and gradually drift eastward into Thursday. This will allow warmer temperatures to enter the area as soon as Wednesday, thanks to southerly winds.

High temperatures Wednesday will in the low to mid 60F’s across the region, with light southerly winds, and partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds become breezier Thursday, gusting up to 20 mph. High temperatures, however, will be tricky to forecast. If rain is more widespread, temperatures would be hindered by several degrees in all likelihood.

The current expectation is for high temperatures to be even warmer on Thursday, in the mid 60F’s across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa as the warm front lifts through the area.

A cold front passes through Thursday night and early Friday morning. Temperatures won’t drop dramatically, with highs still in the lower 60F’s on Friday, under mostly cloudy skies.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive by next Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 50F’s. Temperatures already begin to warm by next Sunday, with highs in the 60F’s returning.

In short, we have a fairly mild forecast ahead over the next week!