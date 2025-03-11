Warmer temperatures build starting Wednesday, rain chances return late Friday

Good Tuesday afternoon everyone!

While temperatures have been much cooler today across the area, it has still been pleasant for the middle of March! We’ve had plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid to upper 40F’s for most locations.

As Canadian high pressure departs the area tonight and southerly flow re-establishes itself across the central portion of the country, high temperatures will climb across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday through Friday! The sunshine will stick around through Thursday as well, making for a multiday stretch of beautiful weather.

Highs Wednesday will climb back into the mid to upper 50F’s, potentially pushing 60F, in some locations across northern Iowa. Low temperatures only drop into the mid 30F’s Wednesday night into Thursday morning, making for a mild night.

Highs climb into the 60F’s on Thursday, with some northern Iowa locations pushing 70F! We the sunshine, with lighter winds as well. Temperatures only drop to around 50F Thursday night into Friday morning, which is downright warm for this time of year! Perfect weather for viewing the blood moon!

Friday will be our warmest day of the year so far, with highs reaching 70F across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with mid 70F’s across portions of northern Iowa. What a warm up!

The warmer temperatures are a indication of deep southerly flow ahead of an approaching storm system, however. Most of Friday looks dry at this point, with an increase in the cloud cover throughout the day. Thunderstorm chances begin to increase across northern Iowa by late afternoon, with southeastern Minnesota remaining mostly dry.

By Friday evening, a decaying line of showers and embedded thunderstorms will arrive across southeastern Minnesota, but it is unclear at this time how widespread rain will be and how much of the storm line will be left. Something to keep an eye on!

Rain chances continue into Saturday, with highs near 50F during the morning hours, and temperatures dropping to near 32F throughout the day. A few snow flakes may mix in Saturday afternoon and evening, but any accumulations will be minor.

Highs in the 30F’s return for Sunday, before we climb back up into the 40F’s for Monday of next week. Overall, we are looking at a typical spring time temperature roller coaster ride the next several days, with a little bit of everything in our forecast!