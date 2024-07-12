Warmer temperatures arriving this weekend with oppressive humidity!

Well folks, the temperatures aren’t going to be rising that dramatically this weekend, but the dew points are forecast to surge well into the 70F’s.

So, what day will be worse? Now that is where it gets tricky. Saturday temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80F’s, with dew points in the mid 70F’s by evening. However, if there is more cloud cover than currently expected and storm activity nearby or overhead for a decent portion of the day, this will act to keep a lid on our temperatures.

Regardless, heat index values will likely be around 90F at times tomorrow, especially if there is plenty of sun and warming of temperatures.

Sunday, the story is a little different. It will be a question of dew points that will determine how high our heat index values climb. Morning storm activity could bring down the dew points for Sunday a bit, making it a more tolerable day, but temperatures will likely still be near 90F with more sunshine for the afternoon. That said, heat index values will likely be knocking on the door of 100F for majority of the viewing area on Sunday.

It will be very important to take precautions to prevent heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of water, take frequent shade breaks and take it easier overall. Or better yet, if you have a boat to hit the lake on, this weekend may be your weekend!