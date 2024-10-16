Warmer, sunny to end the week; high fire danger Thursday

With a warm-up comes a strong wind and continued, dry conditions to end the week. Due to low humidity, strong wind, and dry vegetation, a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11am to 7pm Thursday. This means there is an elevated to critical fire danger. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

That aside, we’re in for plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm weather to end the week and carry us through the weekend. Highs will be back up to the 70s by Friday afternoon and they’ll stay that warm through Monday.

Overnight lows won’t be quite as cold as they’ve been so far this week. After a hard freeze the past couple of mornings, lows will stay in the upper 30s Thursday morning and won’t be any cooler than the mid-40s this weekend.

Some cooler air comes our way around the middle of next week, bringing highs back to more seasonable levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s from Wednesday to the end of next week.

Unusually dry weather continues for the time being.