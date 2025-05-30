Warmer, sunny Friday and similar Saturday but with some wildfire smoke

Showers have been common across the region since early this week, but there’s going to be a brighter, warmer change ahead for the end of the week and weekend.

More sunshine is ahead for Friday with temperatures running a bit above average for a change. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest through Friday, especially from the late morning through afternoon. Highs will make their way to around 80 degrees Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be warmer and still sunny, although that sun will likely be filtered by smoke from Canadian wildfires. At this time, model guidance is indicating a lot of smoke through the atmosphere Saturday. The question mark is around how much will be near the surface. It looks probable that we’ll have some surface-based smoke Saturday, so you’ll be able to smell it and it will cause a hazy sunshine.

As of Thursday evening, there is not an air quality alert in place for Saturday in Minnesota or Iowa. We’ll know more from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Friday morning.