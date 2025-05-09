Warmer, remaining quiet Friday through Mother’s Day weekend

This stretch of unusually quiet weather will continue through Mother’s Day weekend and much of next week.

Temperatures will get a boost into the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday afternoon, running about 10-15 degrees above average.

A weak cold front will push through southern Minnesota and north Iowa Friday night, bringing with it an extremely slight chance of a shower or two. Even if a shower develops, not much will fall.

Winds will remain light through Saturday and will pick up a bit Sunday. They won’t be too strong, staying around 10-20 MPH and occasionally gusting higher.