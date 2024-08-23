Warmer, more humid Friday

The week will end a bit warmer and more humid than in recent days as it’s the beginning of a brief pattern change to more midsummer-like weather.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80° under an at times partly sunny sky.

Dew point temperatures will also inch up as they are expected to reach the middle 60s leading to a bit more humidity in the air.

A light southerly breeze gusting up to 20 MPH at times will help drive in the warmer air and moisture.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s over the weekend, and with dew points reaching the lower-to-middle 70s, the heat index will likely be in the 90s to 100°.