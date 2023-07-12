Warmer, more humid days in front of us

After a very welcome round of rain this Wednesday morning, skies will begin to clear out late this afternoon through evening. Thanks to some added sunshine, temperatures will make a bit of a recovery as well. By the way, every county in the ABC 6 News viewing area received rain out of this recent round. The only spot that was left out of a helpful dose of rain was the NE corner of Fillmore County. Sorry, Rushford friends.

Clear to partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm temperatures are in store tonight through the rest of the week. A few hit-and-miss showers or a thunderstorm are possible this Wednesday evening but most of us have already seen our rain for the day. Thursday will be quiet and warm with a light wind, and another chance of showers/storms arrives late Thursday night. Rain will become more common again Friday with a likelihood of scattered showers and storms, but it won’t be quite as organized as what we saw this morning. The weekend ahead will be seasonably warm with plenty of sunshine and the slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday.