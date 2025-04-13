Warmer mid next week, chance of storms

Temperatures will rebound across the area Wednesday into Thursday, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Southerly winds return to the area Wednesday, gusting up to 20 mph at times. These southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures north, sending high temperatures into the lower 60F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds begin to increase Wednesday as another storm system approaches from the west, but rain will hold off in all likelihood until Thursday.

Breezy southerly winds continue into Thursday, with warmer air continuing to stream north. High temperatures Thursday look to be in the mid 60F’s across the region, with winds gusting up to 20 mph once again.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase throughout the day on Thursday, with some model guidance indicating rain remains likely through most of the day. This event is still far out, so there are many details to be refined at this point in time.

Model guidance is in fair agreement that the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday evening and night. Most guidance shows a few tenths of an inch resulting from this rain at this time. A welcome sight!

Showers and thunderstorms look to exit the area by Friday morning, giving way to cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 60F’s for highs. Cooler air, with highs in the 50F’s, returns by next weekend.