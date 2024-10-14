Warmer days ahead as temperatures moderate this week

The week wills start chilly with below average temperatures, however warmer air will gradually arrive leading to above average temperatures by the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for highs through Tuesday before the upper air flow switches to the southwest allowing warmer air to make its way into the area during the week’s second half.

High temperatures are expected to be near or in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday with 70s likely Friday into the weekend which is well above average for the middle of October.

Rain chances continue to look slim. The next best chance looks to come on Saturday as a frontal system stalls out near the area. Several uncertainties remain on how this system may come together given that it’s days away. Expect details to be ironed out as the week moves along.