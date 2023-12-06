Warmer, breezy Wednesday

The pattern will change from cold to much more warmer than average weather through the rest of the week.

Mild, Pacific air will begin to nudge in on Wednesday. The wind will also ramp up a bit with gusts near 25 mph at times from the southwest helping drive in some of the warmer air.

Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s with some upper 40s to low 50s possible further west of I-35.

The mild air sets up overhead on Thursday with near-record highs near or in the low 50s.