Warmer, breezy Thursday with sunshine

Mild Pacific air will continue to flow into the region leading to well above average temperatures on Thursday.

High temperatures are expected to push into the middle-to-upper 60s by afternoon which is more typical of the average high for early May. The average high for this time of year is around the upper 30s.

Similar to the last few days there will be some high-level clouds around through the day, but still plenty of sunshine will filter through.

The wind will also ramp up with gusts approaching 25 mph at times especially by afternoon. The wind will switch from the southeast to the south by Thursday night as a warm front lifts north through the area keeping temperatures mild to near 50° by Friday morning.