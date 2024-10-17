Warmer and gusty Friday, dry spell continues

The trend of cool nights and mild days will continue into the end of the week. The strong wind we’ve felt Thursday will also continue Friday but will begin to relax a bit this weekend.

We’re in for a sunny, warmer day to end the week, although we’ll see a few more clouds drifting through the region. Temperatures will make it into the 70s Friday, and that warming trend continues through the weekend into the start of next week.

Late this weekend highs will be nearing 80 and even exceeding that mark in some locations, for a more summer-like feel throughout the region.

Unfortunately, as drought conditions continue to expand and worsen, there is no substantial rain headed our way anytime soon.

Temperatures will remain well above average to start next week. Somewhat cooler air will move in the middle of next week, bringing highs closer to the norm for this time of the year, but still slightly above average.