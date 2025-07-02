Warmer and gradually more humid with occasional thunderstorm chances into the 4th of July

After a beautifully quiet Tuesday, temperatures are going to be a bit warmer Wednesday with a slight chance of a few afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Our severe threat looks low, but there is the potential of a couple stronger storms in the mix.

It’s tough to pin down exactly when we’ll get a few thunderstorms rumbling through, but our first chance looks to be in the later afternoon Wednesday. A few more isolated storms may develop Wednesday night, and there’s another opportunity Thursday evening to night.

With more humid air later this week and a few passing waves of low pressure, it will be just enough to spark a few thunderstorms on the 4th of July. There is an increasing chance of thunderstorms Saturday but it’s not likely to be a washout of a holiday weekend.