Warmer and dry from here… sound familiar?

Not much has changed. It will still be a colder night ahead as we are down into the teens early Tuesday. Winds are calmer this time, so the wind chill will not be quite as cold; but, it will still be chilly. A southerly breeze will pick up throughout the afternoon on Tuesday. This will allow us to warm up into the mid to upper-30s during the afternoon despite more cloud cover than Monday.

From there on out, it’s all 40s the rest of the week. Outside of a couple sprinkles early on Friday, we are dry until this weekend. Travel is not looking to be an issue for the holidays heading to your destination. You may have more trouble getting back depending where you are heading from.

A larger system looks to pass Sunday through Tuesday next week. This will feature mostly rain. Snow does not become plausible until after Christmas is over. In other words, it’s a Brown Christmas this year.