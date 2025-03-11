Warmer again late week, Friday storm potential

After Tuesday’s much cooler temperatures, highs in the 50F’s and 60F’s return for the second half of the week ahead of an approaching storm system…

As we progress into the middle and ladder half of the workweek, southerly surface winds will return to the area as the polar jet stream lifts slightly north, and ridging buildings to the southeast. As a result, we’ll add several degrees to our high temperatures each day, with Friday being the warmest day of the year so far.

Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50F’s Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine. The sun sticks around into Thursday, with highs in the upper 50F’s to lower 60F’s. Winds remain light out of the south, picking up a bit Thursday night into Friday.

A well defined trough of upper level low pressure will track into the United States early Thursday, make its way east across the Rockies Thursday night, and into the Great Plains Friday. A deep northern push of warmer temperatures and moisture will spread into the area Friday, resulting in high temperatures climbing into the lower 70F’s. Dew points will likely push 50F Friday afternoon and evening!

Winds will be quite gusty out of the southeast, between 15 and 20 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. By Friday evening, chances for showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, begin to increase. Surface moisture is still a bit of a question, but odds favor at least scattered precipitation activity across the area Friday evening and night.

The best forcing and moisture supply arrive across the area Saturday, with a more prolonged period of rain possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 50F’s during the morning hours, before temperatures tank throughout the afternoon.

With much colder temperatures wrapping around the backside of the low, a transition from rain to snow will be possible. It’s too early, however, to speculate on any snow accumulation at this time.

Lows Saturday night, and into Sunday morning, will be in the 20F’s, with highs only making it into the low to mid 30F’s Sunday…winter returns!

With all of that said, get out and enjoy the nice stretch of weather the next few days! It isn’t often that we see this level of warmth this early in the spring season!