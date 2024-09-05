Warmer, above average temperatures expected next week as summer hangs on

The fall-like cooldown that will grip the area to start the weekend will be short-lived as warmer air surges right back into the area heading into next week as summer continues to hang on.

The fall season doesn’t officially arrive for another few weeks and it’ll definitely feel like summer next week.

Temperatures are expected to climb well above average with most days in the lower-to-middle 80s which is 5° to 10° above average heading into the middle of the September.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has the Weather First area and the entire Upper Midwest in a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the September 10th through 14th period.

Despite the warmer than average temperatures, the humidity should not be overly high, although noticeable at times, as dew point temperatures will generally stay in the 50s and 60s.

Storm systems look to evade the area with little chances for rain through the week.