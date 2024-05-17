Warm weekend with small rain chances

A taste of early summertime warmth will grip the area through the weekend, and it’ll also bring small chances for rain.

Saturday will offer plenty of sunshine with high temperatures back in the low-to-mid 80s. Dew points will climb into the mid-50s as moisture arrives ahead of a cold front that will pass through the area during the early-to-mid afternoon. It may pop a few showers, however the highest chance looks to be in far southeast Minnesota towards the Mississippi River into southwest Wisconsin.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Sunday, however it’ll still be plenty warm with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Another wave of energy moves trough Sunday afternoon which may lead to shower, however like Friday, there will be a lot of dry air to overcome as dew points will likely be in the 40s, so sprinkles are all that may fall to the surface, if that. A better chance for rain arrives Sunday night into Monday morning.