Warm weekend with occasional thunderstorms, active pattern continues next week

While the majority of Friday has been quiet, a front remains draped across southern Minnesota with temperatures in the 60s on the north side and upper 70s to lower 80s on the southern side of it. This front is also the focus for some thunderstorms Friday evening. Those will begin to fade quickly Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be much like Friday although most locations across southern Minnesota will be warmer with highs around 80 and dew points climbing into the mid-60s. In other words, warm, humid summer weather for us.

This will also come with a continued likelihood of evening thunderstorms Saturday.

A larger mass of thunderstorms will develop Saturday night and move through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Saturday night through Sunday morning. These aren’t likely to be severe, but will contain heavy rain and lightning, making for some noise overnight and early Sunday.

Temperatures will still recover Sunday afternoon with highs up to around 80 degrees, although skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Next week will remain active with strong, potentially severe thunderstorms from Monday through at least Wednesday.