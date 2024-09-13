Warm weekend ahead with rain chances

Summertime warmth will continue to lead to well above average temperatures through the weekend as the remnants of what was Hurricane Francine bring moisture into the area leading to chances for rain, but it won’t be a washout.

The first wave of moisture and energy arrives late Friday night into Saturday morning leading to the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. They’ll become more widely scattered through the day.

Moisture will still be around on Sunday, and combined with some daytime instability, it may be enough to pop a few isolated showers and thunderstorms although most areas will likely stay dry.

The added moisture in the air will lead to higher humidity than in recent days as dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 60s.

Temperatures won’t be as warm on Saturday due to more clouds and a few showers around as highs manage the upper 70s to near 80°. A bit more sunshine on Sunday will help boost temperatures back into the lower 80s.