Warm weekend ahead with mix of clouds and sun

There is more cloud cover than clear sky this Friday, and that trend is going to continue through Saturday as well. As expected, unfortunately, there hasn’t been much rainfall although a sprinkle or light shower will remain possible for some in southern Minnesota and north Iowa. Another weak wave moving through Iowa Saturday will deliver clouds and a few showers and a thunderstorm closer to Mason City and Charles City to start the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer north of I-90 Saturday with a little less cloud cover but all of southern Minnesota and north Iowa should see highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday afternoon.

Skies clear out for a sunny and warmer Sunday, followed by an ever warmer Monday as highs near 90 degrees. There is a returning chance of showers and storms on the 4th of July, but it’s still too far out to pin down the extent and coverage of thunderstorm activity. There may be some stronger storms in the mix Tuesday afternoon through evening. The weather moves pretty quickly this time of year so it’ll be a couple days yet before details become clearer on how Tuesday-Wednesday rain chances look to pan out. Don’t get your hopes up for a real good soaker yet.