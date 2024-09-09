Warm week ahead with little chances for rain

Summer isn’t going anywhere at anytime soon as warmer than average temperatures are expected this week along with little chances for rain.

High pressure will dominate the weather on Monday leading to lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures with highs near or in the lower 80s.

A weak system will slide through on Tuesday leading to the chance of a few spotty showers. There will be a lot of dry air to overcome so it may resort to just being sprinkles. It’ll be another warm day with highs near or in the lower 80s.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be dry, just warm! Temperatures will continue to inch up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle-to-upper 80s.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Friday with highs in the lower 80s and cooler for the weekend with mainly 70s.

A system may bring some rain to the area toward the latter half of the week, but with it being several days away, the track of that system is still far from certain.