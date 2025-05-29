Warm weather lingers into next week with rain likely by midweek

Summer-like weather is expected this weekend which will carry over into early next week with well above average temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely around midweek with temperatures dialing back to near average.

A surge of summer warmth will keep temperatures running well above average with highs in the middle 80s on Monday with lower 80s likely on Tuesday, although it could be cooler as it’s dependent on the timing of a frontal boundary that is expected to slide through leading to showers and thunderstorms.

Dew point temperatures will likely climb into the 50s on Monday and 60s on Tuesday making it feel more humid. The added moisture in the air could lead to some heavy rainfall of 1.00″ or more across much of the area, but it depends on the speeding and timing of the front which is uncertain at this time. Specifics will become clearer as it gets closer.

Behind the front, quiet and more seasonal weather is expected for the second half of the week with afternoon high temperatures around the middle 70s and night lows in the 50s.