Warm-up on track for next week

There are signs that temperatures will get a nice boost heading into next week.

The jet stream will shift to the north allowing mild, Pacific air to flood into the area and much of the Midwest sending temperatures to around 5-10° above average for mid-November.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 50s starting on Monday and lasting until at least through the middle of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center has Minnesota and Iowa as well above-average from November 14-20.