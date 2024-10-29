Warm Tuesday followed by rainy Wednesday, much colder to end the week

Monday was a record-setting day across parts of the Weather First area and the same could be said for Tuesday before a storms system brings rain on Wednesday followed by a much colder end to the week.

Temperatures are expected to soar to near or in the lower 80s on Tuesday under a partly sunny sky. It’ll be a windy day with gusts up to 45 MPH possible especially in North Iowa where a **WIND ADVISORY** is in place through Tuesday evening.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday morning before becoming more widespread around or after lunchtime as a cold front slides through. High temperatures are expected to be around or in the lower 70s which will likely occur during the morning with falling temperatures through the day behind the front.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down Wednesday evening before the system’s second round arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Depending on the depth of the colder air, some snow may mix in at times.

Showers, or a mix, will likely come to an end Thursday morning with a chilly, breezy and cloudy Halloween with high temperatures only in the 40s!

Sunshine returns for Friday with high temperatures near 50° before climbing into the 50s over the weekend. A few disturbances tracking through will bring some weekend rain chances, however there are still uncertainties on the timing and overall track of each.