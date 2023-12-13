Warm trend begins with several mild December days ahead

A stretch of several days above average begins on Wednesday which is expected to last through Christmas.

High pressure overhead will lead to a bright and sunny Wednesday with temperatures several degrees warmer than Tuesday due to a southwest wind bringing in the mild air. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunshine remains overhead on Thursday with even warmer temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Temperatures are expected to largely remain in the 30s and 40s into the weekend and through next week with no significant cool downs or Arctic air in sight.

A passing system will bring the chance of mainly rain late Friday night into Saturday. Depending on the surface temperatures and how deep the cold air is, some snowflakes may mix in. Rain amounts are generally expected to be around 0.25″ or less.

Otherwise, no storm systems are set to impact the area through next week.