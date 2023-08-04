Warm Today, Soggy Weekend Ahead

Happy Friday everyone! We are going to be dealing with a few areas of light fog heading into work this morning, with sunshine being replaced by more cloud cover this evening. Highs are warm once again, well into the middle & upper 80s, with higher humidity making it feel sticky as well.

Rain chances are more & more likely for the weekend, with Sunday still trending to be the soggiest of the two days. Having said that, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Saturday. Any storms that rumble through should remain below severe limits locally, with the better severe weather threat missing us to the SW.

Moderate to heavy rain at times is expected throughout Sunday, as a slow-moving system finally brings beneficial rain to the area. A light soak, with a few more rumbles of thunder can be expected all day Sunday. Upwards of an inch or more for our two-day rainfall totals is expected as well.

Temperatures are cooling with this system, from the upper 80s today, to the middle 70s Sunday & beyond. Humidity will be on the downward trend as well as we go into & through next week.