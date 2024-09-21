Warm to wrap up Summer Saturday and much cooler for the first day of Fall

A strong cold front will slide through the region late Saturday bringing a cooler finish to the weekend. Highs will make the low-80s Saturday afternoon and will remain in the 60s Sunday. As the front pushes through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa Saturday afternoon to evening, it will provide the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of those may be strong.

If you’ve been waiting patiently for a nice taste of fall weather, you’ll enjoy Sunday and Monday!