Warm through Wednesday followed by seasonal weather, chances for rain

Temperatures will get a boost to well above average levels through Wednesday before more seasonal weather arrives for the second half of the week which will include numerous chances for rain.

Clouds from a departing system Monday night will gradually clear through Tuesday morning with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures a few degrees warmer with most communities again seeing highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few spotty showers or stray thunderstorms are possible mainly near and south of I-90 where a frontal boundary will be positioned.

The boundary makes its way further north on Thursday with showers and a few thunderstorms becoming likely. It’ll be a cooler day with temperatures near-average as highs reach to near or in the lower 60s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely Thursday night before wrapping up Friday morning. It’ll be a cool end to the week with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

High pressure pressure moves overhead on Saturday keeping the area dry with near-average high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Another system will approach on Sunday which may pop a few spotty afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures are expected to be warmer in the middle 60s.

Rain chances will continue into early next week with a surge of warmer air as high temperatures push into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.