Warm through Thursday with chances for rain followed by cooler weather into weekend

The summertime pattern of warm and well above average temperatures will be coming to an end, but not before showers and thunderstorms move through the area bringing much cooler and more seasonal weather into the weekend.

Wednesday will be another very warm day with high temperatures expecting to push into the low-to-mid- 80s by afternoon. A few spotty showers may develop during the heating of the day, but they will be few and far between. The humidity will also be a bit more noticeable.

The warm lingers into Thursday with high temperatures again expecting to push into the lower 80s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible for parts of the area, mainly in Minnesota, on Thursday morning as a energy and moisture begin to push into the region. A cold front is expected to pass through just after lunchtime in the midafternoon hours which will likely pop additional showers and thunderstorms. Some of these may become strong with gusty winds and hail as the main threat. They’ll quickly race into Wisconsin by late afternoon ending any severe threat.

Friday will be a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 60s with a few showers possible as the center of the system wraps around moisture and energy as it pulls away to the northeast.

Quiet and cooler weather is expected through the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s on Saturday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will inch upward into the middle 60s on Sunday with more sunshine expected.