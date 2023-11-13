Warm through midweek, cooldown by weekend

Warmer than average temperatures will continue through the middle of the week before a cooldown takes hold by the weekend.

Mild, Pacific air will continue to filter on the heels of gusty southwest winds of 30+ mph on Tuesday as high temperatures eclipse 60° for much of the area.

Much of the same is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures near or in the low 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will back off on Wednesday before becoming elevated once again on Thursday with gusts over 30 mph at times.

A cold front will slide through by Friday which will cool temperatures down into the upper 40s to lower 50s which is still almost 10° above average. Moisture looks to be limited so rain isn’t expected at this time.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the weekend.