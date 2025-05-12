Warm through midweek before turning cooler, more seasonal by weekend

The taste of summertime weather will continue to be locked into place through the middle of the week before much cooler and more seasonal weather is expected heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be around the lower-to-middle 80s for highs from Monday through Thursday. The humidity will start to inch upward as dew point temperatures push into the 50s and even 60s as more moisture begins to move north into the region ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday.

The system will pass to the north into the Great Lakes region on Friday wrapping around moisture leading to the chance of showers and much cooler temperatures with highs around the middle 60s.

The weekend looks like it’ll be quiet with seasonal temperatures under partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are expected to be around the middle 60s with cool night lows in the 40s.