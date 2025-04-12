Warm this weekend, cooler early next week, a few small precipitation chances

Happy Saturday everyone!

Warmer temperatures have arrived across the region today, with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and lower 70F’s across northern Iowa! We have also had a good deal of sunshine, making for an absolutely beautiful day!

Clouds will increase later this evening and overnight as a weather system approaches from the west. Southerly winds will remain breezy tonight and into Sunday, with gusts topping out up to 25 mph at times.

We’ll have a good deal of clouds across the area Sunday, especially during the morning, with a slight chance for a few showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, throughout the day. The best chances for rain will be north of I-90, but a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out elsewhere. Highs will be in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s, especially if there are more breaks in the clouds.

Clouds clear Sunday night, before increasing again on Monday. Gusty westerly winds set in Sunday night, into Monday, with gusts up to 40 mph possible, especially Monday afternoon. Temperatures cool down behind a cold front that passes through Sunday night, resulting in high temperatures in the lower 50F’s for Monday.

Light rain shower chances increase slightly Monday afternoon and night as moisture wraps around the backside of the low pressure system to our north. The best chances for rain will once again be north of I-90.

Clouds will decrease Tuesday, with plenty of sun, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50F’s. It will still be quite breezy, with northwesterly winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Clouds increase again Wednesday, with highs in the lower 60F’s. Temperatures warm further for Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 60F’s.

The next chance for precipitation arrives Thursday afternoon and evening, as an upper level disturbance passes overhead. Enough instability and moisture looks to be around for a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms! We need the rain, so fingers crossed!

If you haven’t been able to get outside yet today, you still have plenty of time! It truly is a beautiful day, and if rain and clouds hold off, Sunday is shaping up to be a potentially beautiful day as well!