Warm temperatures, quiet weather with ample sunshine this week

The weather pattern is expected to be uneventful for much of the week with several quiet days along with sunshine and warm temperatures for early May.

The upper-level jet stream pattern will undergo an Omega Block which features a low pressure system over the Ohio Valley region with another over the Southwest U.S. while an area of high pressure will sit in-between. The position of the jet stream around these features will resemble the Greek letter, Omega.

This pattern will keep our weather nice and quiet due to high pressure overhead. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s on Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday.

The ridge will weaken a bit on Wednesday as cold front slides south through the region as the Omega Block pattern begins to break down. This may pop a few spotty showers near the state line into North Iowa. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the lower 70s.

The ridge will reinforce itself over the area for the second half of the week as the Southwest U.S. low pressure system undercuts it as it moves into the lower Mississippi River Valley region. The warm air will remain in place with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Thursday with middle 70s likely from Friday through the weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the 6 to 10 day period from May 10th through 14th.