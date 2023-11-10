Warm surge will lead to stretch of above average temperatures

A push of mild air will lead to a stretch of several days next week with above average temperatures.

The warmer air will start to arrive on Sunday as a warm front lifts through the area allowing temperatures climb into the mid 50s on the heels of a gusty southwest-to-west wind.

The week will start with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s on Monday.

Another warm front will lift through Tuesday which will allow temperatures to climb even more as highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s which is 10-15° above average.

Much of the same is expected Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll be a breezy stretch with wind gusts of 30-35 mph possible at times.

The storm track will be to the south and north will no precipitation expected through the week.

There are signs that the warm pattern may break down with some cooler air by next weekend but confidence is low as several details remain.