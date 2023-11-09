Warm surge will lead to above average temperatures next week, little rain

A surge of mild Pacific air will send temperatures 10-15° above average next week.

The warmth will start to commence on Sunday as high temperatures push into the low-to-mid 50s after a brief cooldown on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will only be on the upswing from there. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s from Tuesday through Thursday thanks to a southerly breeze bringing in the warm air. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Friday heading into next weekend.

The storm track will be to the south offering little, if any rain over at least the next ten days.

There are signs the pattern may break down heading into next weekend with cooler temperatures and rain chances, but confidence on any details this far out is low.