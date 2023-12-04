Warm surge to lead to above-normal stretch

A surge of unseasonably warm air will lead to a brief stretch of above-normal temperatures later in the week which could approach record highs for some.

Mild, Pacific air will flood into the region beginning on Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 40s with the help of a gusty southerly wind.

The warmer than average air will continue to be in place on Thursday with high temperatures expected to be near or in the low 50s which may approach records. The record high for the date at the Rochester International Airport is 56° set in 1939.

A cold front will pass through by Friday cooling off temperatures a bit, but still high’s are expected to be in the 40s.

Cooler air does return for the weekend with temperatures returning closer to average in the 30s.