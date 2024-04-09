Warm surge to bring well above average temperatures this weekend

The weather pattern will undergo a big change heading into the weekend allowing for temperatures to climb well above average.

The jet stream will amplify to the north as an upper-level ridge overtakes the central part of the country allowing warm Pacific air to flow in.

As a result, temperatures will climb to near 60° on Friday as the warm begins to build with highs surging into the low-to-mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday which is near 20° above average for mid April.

It’ll be a breezy weekend with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible both Saturday and Sunday. The wind will be out of the south and southwest helping drive in the warmer air.

High temperatures in the 70s will carry over into next week before cooling off into the 60s through midweek behind a passing system that will bring rain back to the area on Tuesday.