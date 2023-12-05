Warm surge later this week with near records

A surge of mild Pacific air will lead to a brief stretch of above normal temperatures with near records possible later this week.

Temperatures will be seasonably chilly on Tuesday with highs expected to be in the mid 30s under a mainly cloudy sky. Light snow showers will taper off to flurries by early-to-mid morning.

Clouds will clear a bit for Wednesday as winds turn to the south allowing for the mild air to start moving in. Highs will be in the low 40s.

The mild air really kicks in on Thursday. A sunny sky combined with a gusty south wind will drive temperatures up to near or in the low 50s which would be close to records for some.

The unseasonably mild air stays through Friday with highs a bit cooler, but still well above average in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A front will slide through Friday night as temperatures return to near average through the weekend with high’s in the low-to-mid 30s.

The week is expected to be quiet. A storm system will pass southeast of the area later in the weekend, however the track of the storm has still yet to be nailed down a shift northwest is still possible. It’s something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.