Warm, sunny through Mother’s Day weekend and beyond

This stretch of quiet, summer-like weather will continue through this weekend and most of next week.

Friday’s highs were around 80 degrees with nothing but sunshine, and we can expect similar weather through the weekend.

Saturday is going to be just a smidge cooler than Friday was with highs in the mid-70s thanks to a cold front moving through southern Minnesota and north Iowa Friday night. Winds will be light out of the north through Saturday.

Mother’s Day is going to remain sunny and highs will climb back to the lower 80s. Expect a slightly stronger breeze on Sunday, but it won’t be excessive. South winds will stay around 10-20 MPH, occasionally gusting higher.

Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s through Thursday of next week before cooling back down to the 70s Thursday. Our next best chance for some some rain is later next week with the possibility of a few thunderstorms Thursday.

Have a great Mother’s Day weekend!