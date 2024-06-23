Warm, sunny into Monday, a few showers ahead late Monday and Tuesday

The second half of the weekend turned out to be a welcome reprieve from recent, heavy rainfall and severe weather. A few sprinkles are technically possible Sunday evening, although most of the rain with a passing wave has remained in western Wisconsin.

Clear skies and comfortably mild temperatures are ahead Sunday night to Monday morning. Clouds will gradually increase Monday afternoon, and a few showers are possible from late Monday afternoon through evening. Any showers or downpours will remain short-lived.

Temperatures are going to be in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday; a good dose of summer weather for the first couple weekdays of Rochesterfest.

A few showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible again Tuesday. It’s not going to be a rain-out of a day, thank goodness.

A chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms is possible late this week, from Friday into Saturday.