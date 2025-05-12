Warm, sunny and dry through midweek then turning cooler with a chance of rain

The warm, summer-like honeymoon will continue through Wednesday with above average highs and all the sunshine.

Highs will remain in the 80s through Thursday before cooler air returns for the end of the week and the weekend. Along with this summer warmth comes an increased fire danger for the entire area which will continue until it cools down and we have a bit of rain.

A storm system will spin through the region Thursday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There are still some things to iron out with this system, including track and timing, which will determine when and where the best opportunity for rain will be.

There is also the potential of a few stronger storms in the mix with Thursday’s wave of low pressure. At this time the most likely placement of severe weather looks to be to our east but is a potential we’re keeping a close eye on.

This coming weekend’s high temperatures will drop back to the 60s, which is closer to and even running below the “normal” high for this time of year.