Warm, sun and cloud mix expected Thursday

Rain showers from the overnight and early morning have moved out of the Weather First area as a cold front passes through leading to a quiet rest of the day.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day under a mainly partly sunny sky.

It’ll be a warm day with high temperatures expected to climb into the low-to-mid 70s which is a few degrees above average for mid May.

The wind will be a bit breezy at times with gusts approaching 20 mph at times.

High pressure will build in late tonight clearing out the clouds as drier air arrives leading to sunshine and a quiet end to the week.