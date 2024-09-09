Warm summerlike weather, above average temperatures expected this week

Summerlike weather and well above average temperatures are expected this week as we head towards the middle of September.

Temperatures will inch up a bit every day through the middle of the week with highs near or in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday and middle-to-upper 80s likely on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling off a bit into the low 80s on Friday and upper 70s over the weekend.

The humidity will also be fairly low, but could be noticeable at times, as dew point temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s to around 60° throughout the week.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high likelihood of above average temperatures continuing into next week, according to its latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook from September 14th through 18th.

Rain chances look be few and far between. There will be a slight chance of a spotty shower or sprinkles on Tuesday with the rest of the week looking dry.